CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- For Tara Delaney Casey, seeing her daughter turn five was not just a special milestone, but a miracle.

Casey's daughter Caroline has a progressive terminal illness and was given just five years to live. Back in May, Caroline celebrated her fifth birthday.

"We celebrated her fifth birthday in May with lots of friends," Casey told NBC Charlotte.

Casey said while the party was hanging out outside, they spotted an ice cream truck passing by. To their surprise, the Tikiz truck stopped to give out free ice cream in honor of Caroline.

"There are good, caring people in this world, his name is Brad Bumgardner and he owns TIKIZ Shaved ice," Casey said. "It made our very bittersweet day filled with happy memories!"

The ice cream man, Brad, told NBC Charlotte he lives right around the corner from where the Casey's live and spotted the Team CC banners (for her tribe) around the neighborhood.

"You could tell it was a neighborhood that rallies against each other," Bumgardner said.

Bumgardner said while coming back from another gig, he spotted some children outside of the Casey's home and decided to stop to give them some free ice cream.

"I didn't know it was a birthday party [for Caroline] at the time," Bumgardner said. "I was hoping she could come out and get ice cream, but I didn't know the extent of her illness."

Bumgardner said her parents were super grateful for the random act of kindness.

"I just wish I could have done more," Bumgardner said.

Meilin Tompkins is a digital reporter for NBC Charlotte -- you can follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

