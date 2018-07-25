CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- After covering the recent teacher demonstrations in Raleigh, WCNC NBC Charlotte is taking action to help equip teachers across the Carolinas with the supplies they need to educate our children. We believe teachers should not have to spend their own hard earned money purchasing school supplies for their classrooms.

THE RALLY IN RALEIGH

As thousands of people marched outside the General Assembly in Raleigh, Governor Roy Cooper showed his support for helping teachers.

During May's rally, Cooper said North Carolina's teacher pay, which ranks 37th in the country, is unacceptable. He said he will put in an extra $112 million to the state's budget.

Teachers are currently scheduled to receive a six-percent pay raise next year, but Cooper is calling on state legislators to bump that pay increase to eight percent.

"The veteran teachers have been left out. We know you are critical for the success of our schools, but we have to be willing to prioritize it and pay for it," he said.

Cooper also went on to say that this was more than about teacher's pay.

"It’s about respect, it’s personal, it’s about real investment in our schools," he said. "If I’ve learned anything, teachers don’t teach for incomes, teachers teach for outcomes."

HOW CAN YOU HELP?

With the help of ER Plumbing, Walmart and our caring community, we CAN make a difference in our public schools and help our teachers!

Making a donation now is so easy, just click on the link below to access our Amazon wish list. All donations made go to teachers in need.

CLICK HERE TO MAKE A DONATION

Also, come be part of the fun on August 18, between 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.!

The WCNC NBC Charlotte team is hosting a school supply drive at Wal-Mart Pineville-Mathews location. So come out, meet our team, take photos with our talent and donate. All donations will be accepted.

Drop-Off Location:

Walmart

3209 Pineville-Matthews Rd

Charlotte, NC 28226

(704) 541-7292

August 18, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

WHAT SHOULD I DONATE?

If you'd like to shop locally to help teachers, CMS sent a survey to the schools and these items were frequently requested from teachers:

Earbuds for Chrome books

Wireless mic

Dry erase markers

Dry erase erasers

Electric pencil sharpener

Kleenex

Color printer paper

Color cardstock paper

Beanbag chairs for students

Answer buzzers

Plastic organizing crates

Lysol wipes

Poster size sticky pag

Node pad chart paper

Highlighters

Small white boards

Our station is proud to support the hard-working teachers in our community. We hope you’ll join us so we can give our teachers and students a positive start to the school year.

© 2018 WCNC