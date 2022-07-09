Adaptive golf tournament to feature Charlotte golfer, adaptive clothing line made by NC State coach's widow

A man with a limb difference is one of 96 participants in this first-ever tournament, while the wife of a late college coach will see her clothing highlighted.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Open 2024 is not the only exciting tournament to be played at Pinehurst.

The inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open will also be hosted at the historic golf course July 18-20, and is set to showcase the growth of inclusive sports competitions.

One of the 96 participants is Jonathan Snyder from Charlotte. He will play in the arm impairment category since he was born without a left hand.

"It's such an honor to receive that invitation. I'm very much so looking forward to it," he told WCNC Charlotte.

Growing up on the green

Snyder grew up playing golf with his father and grandfather. He took over his father's company when his father faced an accident. Then he mentioned he might run Red Bridge Golf Club, which was being built next to his house at the time.

After working in the cart barn, Snyder worked his way through every facet of the industry and eventually became the general manager of the organization. He said the best part was seeing people's improvement with the game. He thought of his brother, who lives with cerebral palsy, and researched groups that could help. That was when he learned about the opportunities afforded by adaptive golf.

Now the Director of Golf Operations for the U.S. Adaptive Golf Alliance (USAGA), Snyder also owns a prosthetics company, Unlimited Tomorrow, which manufactures more affordable prosthetic arms for those with upper limb differences.

"40,000 individuals with disabilities have the ability to come in and enjoy the game of golf, which is really what it's about," he said of the USAGA. "It's about being included and just having your spot in the game."

The lesson he wants to share: you can do anything.

"My absolute favorite Bible verse, which is Philippians 4:13, states that I can do all things through Him who strengthens me. And that's no different for any individual on this planet," he said. "We can all overcome anything that comes our way."

Snyder shared he leans on his faith to do things some might not think are possible. He wants others to know that makes all the difference.

"Because it's all up to you and figuring out a way to overcome it. Now, there are obviously many, many people in the world that are here to help. And that's exactly what I am," he said.

A wife's labor of love

Snyder said the U.S. Adaptive Open is a big step in the exposure needed for inclusive sports, and people should see it as pure inspiration.

"They're showing others that they can do it too with maybe some special equipment or maybe some special modifications to their clubs," he said, "or, maybe they swing a little differently. The results are the same, just being out there and enjoying the game calls."

Modifications to apparel is something Maura Horton created shortly after her late husband, North Carolina State football coach Don Horton, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

"[Don] was stuck in a locker room one day, unable to get dressed to catch a team plane. And a player by the name of Russell Wilson saw him struggling in silence. And he went over and helped him get dressed," she said. "My husband came home and told me that he had had a hard day and told me that precipice of why and that he was unable to do something he had always taken for granted. And so, I went to work from there. So, he was still coaching when I created the product."

Horton said affordability was a priority for her brand, Magna Ready.

"This demographic group sometimes is on a fixed income. And so it was really important for me to be able to try to produce it at a rate where it was accessible financially as well," she said.

Horton notes choosing what to wear is something we all take for granted.

"For people with disabilities, limited mobility, or dexterity, they don't necessarily always have that same choice," she said. "The dignity is super important and keeping your own identity."

Now, her Magna Ready golf shirt is set to debut at the U.S. Adaptive Open.

"It would have made my husband very proud, that's for sure. He was an avid golfer," she said.