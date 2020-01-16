CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Every week, barber Elliot Riley begins prepping for his exclusive clientele -- the students of Reedy Creek Elementary.

"Elliot spoke to me about his vision of wanting to create a barbershop in an elementary school," Reedy Creek Elementary Principal Orlando Robinson said. "I said I've never heard of that before, but let's do it."

It's known as Rocky's Barber Shop. Sometimes, Riley does more than 10 cuts a day.

"Lots of heads, lots of haircuts," Riley said.

A couple of months ago, he simply saw the need and decided to take clippers into his own hands.

"It takes a village to raise a child, and if I can come and be a part of the village here at Reedy Creek, through my gift, you know, influence the students --that's what I want to do" Riley said.

A smile is the only type of payment Riley requires.

"The haircuts make it better," 1st-grader Xavier said.

Riley said he gets more out of this than the students.

"As much of an impact I'm making on them, without them knowing it, they're making an impact on me," Riley said.

Right now, Riley is cutting hair at a couple of other schools in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district. He's looking to expand the program and will need more barbers.

It's called Groomed for Greatness, a non-profit organization rendering free grooming services to youth of the Charlotte community who don't otherwise have access.

You can reach out to them on their Instagram @GFGFNC if you are interested in helping.

