The COVID shutdown delayed a woman's mammogram. Doctors say the fact she rescheduled could have saved her life.

The 47-year-old mother of three admits she just forgot about it and probably would have waited until next March if not for a news article she read.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Meg Robertson is one of the good ones: she works as a life coach, but also regularly works with non-profits and does good wherever she can.

She’s taking the same approach with her new cancer diagnosis — using it for good.

“I have two lumps in my right breast and something suspicious in my left," Robertson said.

She wants women to hear her story – and learn from it.

“My regular mammogram that I do every march was canceled because of COVID," she said.

“It said people are missing colonoscopies and mammograms and things that are preventative," Robertson said. "That’s when I thought I’ve gotta get back in there.”

Her oncologist Dr. Peter Turk from Novant Hospitals said had she waited until next year, the cancer could have gotten worse.

“It would have increased her stage, increased her risk of needing chemotherapy, and potentially increased her risk of not making it through this whole process," Turk said.

Robertson said she now feels called to inform others.

“I think that’s one of the reasons I’m pushing mammograms so hard," she said. "The earlier women catch it, the less impact its gonna have on their lives."

Because she’s so active, Robertson is opting for a double mastectomy — doing everything she can to make sure the cancer doesn’t come back.

“I’m extremely hopeful," Robertson said. "I have a heightened sense of awareness about my relationships with people, and an explosion of gratitude because there are so many things in life you take for granted and when you have a life-altering moment it helps you have a new perspective.”

Right now, Robertson doesn’t know if she’ll have to do radiation or chemotherapy — she’ll know more after her surgery.