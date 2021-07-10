'Voices that are heard but maybe not as heard as they need to be' | Charlotte Rescue Mission increases addiction awareness through art

The goal is to encourage donations to help fund the Miracle at Cedar Street campaign to create a new and improved men's addiction recovery center.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some new artwork has popped up around the Queen City with a larger message behind it, thanks to Charlotte Rescue Mission, to help spread awareness about addiction.

Art pieces created by local artists all include quotes by Charlotte Rescue graduates sharing their experience in overcoming the struggles of substance abuse paired with the artists' vision of bringing that message to life.

“Provide a platform for voices that are heard but maybe not as heard as they need to be," artist Ricky Singh said.

Through these powerful messages, the goal is to raise awareness about addiction and get the community involved in ways to help through the work of Charlotte Rescue Mission.

“Help break down the stigma and really working to get to the root cause of their addiction and working on healthy coping mechanisms so they have a solid foundation for sobriety," Brittany Jenkins with Charlotte Rescue Mission said.

Once enough money has been raised, Charlotte Rescue Mission plans to create a new and improved Rebound men's providing free addiction recovery programs.

You can also catch the art installations at these locations throughout the city up until Sunday, Oct. 10:

Community Matters Cafe, 821 W. First Street

Dilworth United Methodist Church, 605 East Blvd.

St. John's Episcopal, 1623 Carmel Road

Providence Church of Christ, 4900 Providence Road

Harrison United Methodist Church, 15008 Lancaster Highway

First Baptist Charlotte, 301 S. Davidson

Lowe's Home Improvement, 217 Iverson Way