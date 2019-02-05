Warning: This video is hard to watch and may be upsetting to some viewers.

A premature baby was dropped on her head moments after birth in a video from a Chandler hospital that a family posted on Facebook.

The video shows a newborn baby, Morgan, wrapped in blankets on a table in a hospital. The doctor lifts Morgan and holds her in one hand near the edge of the table as the blankets are removed from the table.

Morgan, who was born prematurely with her twin Madison, slips from the doctor's hand and lands head first, at least a ten-inch fall.

The other medical professionals in the room gasped and everyone reached for Morgan to prevent her from falling on the ground. The doctor spins Morgan, rubs her head and wipes her with a blanket.

For Monique and Derrick Rogers, Morgan's parents, the incident is a nightmare they can't forget.

"It traumatized me then, but having to relive this is not something I wanted to do," Monique said.

They say they are worried about possible head trauma and long term effects. They say it happened at Chandler Regional Medical Center in February, and that the doctor has not apologized.

"When he came into the room I said you dropped my daughter," Derrick told 12 News. "His initial reaction as nothing at first. He then asked to see the video. When I showed him the video he was speechless."

Dignity Health, the parent company of Chandler Regional, released a statement this afternoon:

"Because of patient privacy laws and a request from the family not to release information, we are unable to comment specifically on this matter. The safety of our patients and their families is always our top concern. The medical team at Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center takes this matter extremely seriously and is working to conduct a comprehensive review."

Monique says an ultrasound shortly after the baby’s birth showed that Morgan had a grade one hemorrhage, but it wasn’t clear if it was from the drop or because she had been born prematurely, as many twins are.

They say the doctor and hospital at least owes them an apology. The family says it is looking into possibly taking legal action but said it is not about money, but making sure this doesn’t happen again.

"I just wanted people to know what happened to my baby," Monique said. "As a mother, you’re supposed to be there to protect her and I felt like I wasn’t there to protect her when she was born. I couldn’t stop them from being rough with her or him holding her with one hand, I couldn’t stop him. I don’t know if she’ll be hurt for the rest of her life."

Madison (L) and Morgan (R) Rogers.

Monique Rogers