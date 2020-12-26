'Good people with good hearts have come together': Triad spa owner reflects on random act of kindness

Chancey Gallimore said a client's gift to her turned into a gift for the community

KING, N.C. — A Triad salon owner said one of her clients surprised her with a Christmas gift like none other this year.

Chancey Gallimore, owner of Bella Blythe Salon & Spa, explained how a client reached out to purchase four gift cards.

"We were doing gift certificate sales and I had a client reach out to me asking if she could purchase four gift cards. I went ahead and premade those up for her," Gallimore said.

She said the client then came in for her usual appointment and left behind a gift bag for her.

"I couldn't open it right away, but a couple hours went by and I had time," Gallimore said.

That's when she found the four gift certificates the client had purchased, along with a letter.

"I have watched as you have shut down your salon this year, and how you have adhered to all the guidelines in order to keep everyone safe," the client wrote in the letter.

Gallimore said she was overcome with emotion reading the letter.

"I just started crying, saying 'I can't do it, I can't look at it'," she said.

The spa owner shared the story on the spa's Facebook page, asking followers to nominate someone they felt deserved one of the four gift certificates.

Gallimore said that's when the heartwarming stories started pouring in.

"COVID-19 has been enough in itself for people and it seems like this year a lot people are struggling with their own battles," Gallimore said. "People are hitting their wits end with different things that are going on."

She said some followers offered to add additional services, or acts of kindness, to anyone Gallimore selected to receive the certificates.

Now, thanks to one client's random act of kindness, Gallimore is reminded of the true meaning of Christmas.

"Good people with good hearts have come together in order to make a better way for people who were suffering this year," she said.

