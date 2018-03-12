You're a mean one Mr. Grinch? Not so fast.

Everyone's favorite 'Anti'-Christmas character was seen posing with some local shelter animals at the Humane Society of Catawba County over the weekend.

The photos feature several adoptable animals posing and snuggling with the Grinch and some Who's from Whoville.

Maybe The Grinch decided Max needed a few new friends?

"He puzzled and puzzled till his puzzler was sore. Then the Grinch thought of something he hadn't before!" What if all these homeless pets in our town could be home for the holidays, all safe and sound. Sounded by love, comfort and cheer...the Grinch had a mission it soon became clear. So off the shelter, along with some Whos, the Grinch took some photos to help all the boos.

"And what happened then? Well, in Whoville they say that the Grinch's small heart grew three sizes that day. And then the true meaning of Christmas came though, and the Grinch found the strength of ten Grinches plus two."

For more info on any pet featured in this Grinchmas post visitwww.catawbahumane.org, or email True, true@catawbahumane.org.

