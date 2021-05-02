He was just 15 & built a business during the pandemic. The killer who shot him near a school is still at large

The pride and sense of awe felt by Jamar Robinson's mother is now replaced with anguish, more than a week after the 15-year-old's death.

WASHINGTON — Tymesha Robinson said her oldest son showed astonishing creative sinew and clarity – a boy who turned away from endless weeks on the streets during the pandemic to shape his own business.

Jamar Robinson drew logos and graphics after his days of virtual learning ended. He uploaded the drawings online and learned how to print his work on hoodies.

Robinson created a marketing model to expand an entrée into the world of fashion far beyond his home in Congress Heights. Yet his mother’s pride and sense of awe is now replaced with anguish, more than a week after his death.

Robinson was shot last week behind Johnson Middle School, hit by bullets multiple times. The circumstances of his killing remain unclear, and the person who shot the 15-year-old is still at large.

“He wasn’t a follower, and he didn’t even get to live his life,” Tymesha said in an interview Wednesday.

“I don’t think I can keep going, that’s my oldest son. I didn’t carry him for nine months just for someone else’s son to take him out like that.”

LOCATION UPDATE: Alert: Shooting Investigation at 1930 hrs in the area of Robinson Pl. and 12th Pl. SE. No lookout.

DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 W/ EVENT # I20210044021 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 27, 2021

Metropolitan Police said a reward of up to $25,000 is offered for anyone who provides information leading to an arrest.

As she showed videos of her son’s dazzling smile, Tymesha said her sense of loss runs parallel to the persistent toll of the pandemic. Homicides in the District have recorded a three-year incline, with 17 reported so far in 2021.

Police data show 17 homicides investigated at this point last year.

“Why did you have to kill him like that? That’s crazy,” Tymesha cried. “Even with justice, it’s not going to bring my son back. He had a future and he knew what he wanted in life.”

Friday, February 5 at 4:00 p.m., The Wright Family Foundation will hold a fish fry to raise funds for Robinson’s funeral and burial. The event will be held at FP2 Barbershop, 3222 22nd Street, Southeast.