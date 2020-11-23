'Our part to bring people together' | Group creates quilt made of masks to send to Washington, D.C.

The quilt is supposed to represent the hard work being done in the shadows at homes around the country to help shield healthcare workers on the frontlines.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Like many people this pandemic, Rachel Slone has been sewing hundreds of handmade masks in her free time to help keep the community and healthcare workers safe in response to COVID-19.

But one day, the Kentucky resident thought of a different DIY project: a quilt made of masks.

“I asked everyone to send in an eight by eight square of whatever they felt represented their state well," Slone said.

The quilt is supposed to represent the hard work being done in the shadows at homes around the country to help shield healthcare workers on the frontlines.

”I wanted to send it to Washington, D.C. as a representation of everything that everyone in the country has done," Slone said.

All it took was a simple message on Facebook -- the response was overwhelming.

Nearly 100 women took part in the initiative, including Regina Shaw. Her mask would represent North Carolina.

“We came together and we did something amazing," Shaw said. "And whether it's making masks to see or donate we did our part to bring people together."

Now, the group is aiming for Washington.

“I’ve contacted a couple of congressmen in hopes they can get word to D.C. about it," Slone said.

Organizers said they aimed to represent 1.5 million masks. They hope their quilt of masks makes it on display at the White House to resemble different states acting as one to help fight the coronavirus impacting millions.

“It was nice to see these little pieces fit together into a big picture," Shaw said. "I think that’s kind of what the quilt represents is your doing your part but there are others that are right there with you."