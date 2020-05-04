INDIAN LAND, S.C. — It's only April, but Indian Land got a little bit of Christmas spirit on Saturday morning. Santa visited, and brought some Christmas cheer by riding through the streets of an Indian Land neighborhood.

There weren't any reindeer pulling him on a sleigh, though — this time he was on the back of a pickup truck.

He practiced good social distancing, waving and smiling from the back of the truck without getting out to greet people.

Brittani Stevenson, who sent WCNC Charlotte video of Santa visiting the neighborhood, said she hoped the kids would enjoy seeing Santa wave at each of them as they stayed home.

Thanks, Santa!

