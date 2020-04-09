Watch "Carolina Panthers: A Season of Uncertainty"

WCNC Charlotte Sports takes you inside a season of uncertainty.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New coach. New quarterback. No Cam. No Luke.

WCNC Charlotte’s Nick Carboni and Ashley Stroehlein preview the Carolina Panthers season ahead. They'll be joined by former NFL All-Pro and WCNC Charlotte host Eugene Robinson

The WCNC Charlotte sports team tackles the big questions for the season: what will the Panthers look like under a new coach, with a new quarterback, and almost an entirely new roster? Who will emerge as the team leaders and how the Panthers and the NFL as a whole navigate a global pandemic.

"Carolina Panthers: A Season of Uncertainty" airs Sunday at 7:30 p.m., and again at Monday at 1 p.m., on WCNC Charlotte.

You can also watch the special online on wcnc.com and the WCNC mobile news app.

You can watch Sunday's 7:30 p.m. airing live below: