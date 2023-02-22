Project Scientist tackles global equity through STEAM while celebrating 10 years

A nonprofit that started in Charlotte looks to serve even more as it opens up its international programming.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Over 10 years, Project Scientist has helped create inspiration and confidence in 20,000 girls through its after-school and summer STEAM programs. The home-grown international nonprofit has set its sights on 2023, doubling down on its commitment to expand internationally.

Girls learn the foundations of Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEAM) through a curriculum that's served so many across the globe.

The nonprofit was born in 2011 out of the need to get underserved girls introduced to opportunities that revolve around STEAM, at no cost to families. The vision was to create experiences with community partners, offering access to education and awareness of careers some may have only dreamt about.

"Girls can come home, talk about what they're learning in their native language," Christy Anderson with Project Scientist said. "They have family support and understand what they want to do and their interests."

While the nonprofit has expanded all over America, it now begins a cohort in Mexico. Their idea has always led them to advance gender equity through girls' education: It's a global problem that they want to impact.

Anderson said they created Spanish language STEAM programming to attack this.

"STEAM is something that girls at 4 or 5 are told that it is not for them and we're working on building that confidence and exposing them to what a scientist can be," Anderson shared with WCNC Charlotte.

Education is the great equalizer. While the nonprofit expands the programming in Mexico and across America, the teachers involved are training the next generation.