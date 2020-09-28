Property owners could save money following Hickory Fire Department achievement

Hickory Fire Department is one of only a handful in the state to receive a top fire protection rating.

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Fire Department will become one of the only fire departments in North Carolina to achieve a Class 1 fire protection rating, which could result in property owners saving money.

The rating, issued by the Insurance Services Office (ISO) and obtained by less than one percent of North Carolina's fire departments, determines how well a local fire department can protect its community.

According to the city, a higher rating means the city is better able equipped to respond to fires, which will allow property owners and businesses to pay lower insurance premiums.

The rating applies to all three of the city's fire districts: Hickory, Brookford, and Hickory rural.

Chief Matt Hutchinson said the rating was the result of several years of work across multiple departments, including the city's Public Utilities Department and Catawba County Communications.

Among the improvements the department made to achieve a higher rating, including purchasing a new rescue truck, receiving a grant to staff a ladder truck, and adding more employees to the communications center.

"We're going to maintain and strive for excellence," Chief Hutchinson said. "This is just a stepping stone. This is a small piece of who the fire department is."

The ISO rating is based on a 100-point scale with half of the score determined by the fire department's staffing, capabilities, training, and equipment. The other 50 points measure the city’s water supply and infrastructure, emergency communication systems, and community risk reduction programs.

The rating takes effect on December 1, and the city encourages people to check with their insurance agents about possible savings.