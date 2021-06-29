Queen's Feast returns to Charlotte next month

Dozens of restaurants in the Charlotte area will offer discounted dinners for $30 or $35 as part of the annual Queen's Feast event.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurant week is coming back to Charlotte.

Queen's Feast, the annual event where dozens of restaurants in the Charlotte metro area offer discounted meals, will run from July 16-25. Participating restaurants will offer a three-course meal priced at either $30 or $35 during the event. Reservations are recommended due to the increased demand and limited seating in some businesses due to COVID-19.

Specially-priced meals are only available during dinner hours at participating restaurants and some businesses will not accept coupons in conjunction with the lower prices during Queen's Feast.

Participating restaurants this year include Red Rocks Cafe, Nikko Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar, Sullivan's Steakhouse and 5Church. Click here for a complete list of restaurants taking part in this year's Queen's Feast.

