CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Some Charlotte firefighters got an incredible reunion Thursday with a man they saved from a burning home. The fire happened earlier this month on Crestdale Drive in north Charlotte.

Crews from Fire Station 18 found James Earl Scott unconscious on the floor of his home. He was just feet away from his door. Thankfully they were able to get him out and resuscitate him. Scott was rushed to the hospital.

He was released Wednesday with injuries to his eyes, some burns, bumps, bruises but he has a grateful heart. It’s a heart that’s still beating thanks to some brave first responders.

That’s why Scott wanted to thank them, in person.

The fire was determined to be accidental and it was caused by an electrical issue. While the flames may have damaged Scott’s home, they couldn’t destroy his faith.

“God told me, 'I got something else for you to do,'” Scott told NBC Charlotte. “That's what he told me.”

© 2018 WCNC