ROCK HILL, S.C. — In January, Lisa Huskey was diagnosed with breast cancer. She went through a couple of surgeries — one at the end of February, another in March — and was able to be with family during those times. Then, the coronavirus escalated.

She was scheduled to start chemotherapy this past week, knowing this time family wouldn't be able to come with her for support.

"You just take one day at a time," Lisa said. "I think the biggest thing is looking forward."

So when her husband Chris Huskey dropped her off for chemotherapy treatment at the Levine Cancer Institute in Pineville, she realized she could see a parking deck from where she was in the building.

Her husband made his way up to the second level of the parking deck, right across from her window. She says he couldn't see her, but she could see him waving.

"You make the best of it," she said.

She said she's spending as little time at the hospital as possible, due to COVID-19, so she still gets to see family often while she's at home. But still, she never planned on not having loved ones around for the treatment.

Lisa said the COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot for her family — two of her daughters were both set to graduate this spring, one from Winthrop University, the other from York Preparatory Academy.

In the days leading up to her chemotherapy, her daughters used social media to get friends and family to share photos and videos wisher Lisa well since they couldn't visit her during treatment.

Lisa said she didn't know about the video until she was actually getting her treatment.

"Bawled my eyes out," she said. "I was holding it together until I saw that. Then the nurse came in the room and started crying."

Lisa said it can be overwhelming going through the treatment during a pandemic, but she wanted to share these joyful moments with others.

"People need something positive right now," she said.