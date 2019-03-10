ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County girl sold enough lemonade to send her entire 4th-grade class on a field trip.

Lillie Martin, 9, is a little girl with a big heart.

"I think she's a good friend," said Sophia Collins.

"She's really kind," added Devin Dearth.

There's not much Martin doesn't like about making lemonade.

"That I can help people and make money with it and I enjoy making it and getting sticky," Martin said.

Her friends agreed.

"When she sells lemonade, she always has a smile on her face," said Summer Hollmand.

Martin's class was set to take a big field trip across the state, but most of her classmates couldn't afford it. With 19 students in the class at $40 a kid, Martin figured they'd need about $800.

"I decided with my Mom that we were going to do it," Martin said.

"Lillie and I had talked about it and she was like, 'I can raise my money,' and then she said, 'I'll raise enough for my whole class,'" said mom Jennifer Martin.

So cup by cup, the lemonade jar emptied, and the money jar was filled. Martin sold lemonade at her house, a car show, even a farmers market.

"I can honestly tell you she has squeezed over 500 lemons in two months," said Martin's mom. "That's a lot of lemons."

And now, Martin and her friends have enough money to go on the trip.

"Fun. Exciting," Martin said.

"She's an amazing kid," her mom said.

The Hanford Dole Elementary will be traveling from the Biltmore to the Greensboro Science Center.

"We're not going to be on the hot bus; we'll probably be on the charter bus," Martin said.

Martin and her mom have set a new goal to help the high school band. They'll be selling lemonade at the football game this Friday.

