It's been almost a month since Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas.

While many organizations have been sending food, water, and clothing, one organization is sending thousands of pairs of shoes.

‘There are people walking around in knee-deep water, in toxic water and people don’t think about shoes,” Terry Tolbert, Director of Development at Samaritan's Feet, said.

20,000 pairs of shoes to be exact. That's the first shipment that Samaritan's feet will send to the Bahamas.

“If you’ve seen the video and you’ve seen the images coming out of the Bahamas, it’s devastating,” Tolbert said.

According to Tolbert, this project is all about giving people hope.

“We want to bring hope and encouragement to these people,” Tolbert said. “We’re working with the Global Leadership Council…..to go to the places where people really need shoes.”

Hurricane Dorian made landfall on September 1st as a Cat. 5 Hurricane, devastating the Abaco Islands. It was the strongest hurricane on record to strike the Bahamas.

“We know that as people continue to rebuild their lives, we hope to be involved for years to come,” Tolbert said.

