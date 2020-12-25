Santa calling! Pineville teachers give students Christmas surprise

After weeks of interacting through a computer screen, teachers Laura Jacobsen and Dagny Denton wanted to wish their students happy holidays in a special way.

PINEVILLE, N.C. — It's been a difficult school year so far, to say the least. Stuck behind computer screens with virtual learning, teachers and students have not been able to connect like they usually would.

But Pineville Elementary School teachers Laura Jacobsen and Dagny Denton wanted to make sure their students still felt loved and had a special surprise for Christmas.

"To not be able to give them a hug or a high-five when they feel bad or just celebrate, that's been the hardest part," said Jacobsen of the highly irregular school year.

Jacobsen and Denton got partnered up for a joint classroom during the transition to part-time in-person learning. Both teachers and students formed a bond, making the best of a difficult situation.

"We call ourselves the 'dream team', 'team awesome' or 'team high-five,' and (the students) totally bought into it," said Jacobsen.

"They just bought into it, and they rolled with it and put up with our ridiculous jokes," said Denton.

Needless to say, when the COVID-19 numbers got too high again to sustain in-person learning, everyone was deflated.

"When we went full-virtual, we were all disappointed," said Denton.

"They were sad," said Jacobsen, of the students.

So, as the holiday season rolled around, the teachers concocted a wonderful scheme.

"We just drove through every Pineville neighborhood ... just went from house to house, apartment to apartment, in our pajamas, while people looked at us strangely," Jacobsen said, with a laugh.

Just like Santa, but with masks, the pair visited each student's home, bringing treats and smiles, eliciting joyous squeals from some students.

"We just dropped off a little treat to let them know we love them and miss them and hope they have a wonderful holiday," said Jacobsen. "They were so excited to see us, and we were so excited to see them. It was the best Christmas present."

The gifts consisted of a cup full of cocoa, with cookies and peppermints, along with homemade ornaments that had cartoon renderings of both teachers on the front.

But the real gift, of course, was love.

"For the kind of year it's been, it's been a really amazing fun year," said Denton.