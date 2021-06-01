Sarah French's grandmother reflects on getting COVID-19 vaccine

WCNC Charlotte anchor Sarah French spoke to her maternal grandmother, who just received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

OKLAHOMA, USA — Right now, seniors across the country are finally getting the opportunity to push up their sleeves and get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

WCNC Charlotte anchor Sarah French spoke to her maternal grandmother, who just received her first dose of the vaccine. She lives in Oklahoma, so Sarah decided to call her up and see how it went.

Here’s their conversation:

Sarah: “So you go your coronavirus vaccine?”

Grandma Addie: “Yes, I got it, and I take the next one February the first.”

Sarah: “Well are you excited? How did it go?”

Grandma Addie: “It was great! They just gave me a shot. I waited 15 minutes and had no kind of reaction, so they let me come home."

Sarah: “So are you feeling excited now that we may be able to see each other in 2021?”

Grandma Addie: “Yes, yes I’m dying to see those kids!”

Sarah: “Well I posted a picture of all of us on Facebook saying you got your vaccine and we can’t wait to see each other, and I said I can’t believe it’s been over a year since we’ve seen her!”

Grandma Addie: “And you know what Sarah, I haven’t hardly been out of this house in that year. I just think it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

Sarah: “So how do you pass the time having to stay home all alone all the time?”

Grandma Addie: “Watching game shows!” (Laughing) “Well honey, I’m glad you called me.”

Sarah: “Well I love ya!”

Grandma Addie: “I love you, and I’ll see ya soon!”

