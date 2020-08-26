Sarah French's 101-year-old grandma reflects on Women's Equality Day

"Every American should vote, and I always go down and vote," Sarah French's grandmother said. "It’s just important for our country. So I’m gonna vote."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wednesday marked a historic day for women's rights — 100 years since the women's suffrage movement achieved victory as the 19th amendment officially became part of the constitution.

The amendment extended the right to vote to white American women. Black women did not receive full voting rights until 1964. So August 26 is known as Women’s Equality Day.

WCNC evening anchor Sarah French decided to call up her 101-year-old grandmother to get her take on it. Here’s part of their phone conversation.

Sarah French: Did you know today is Women’s Equality Day?

Grandma Weenie: Women’s Equality? You mean equal with the men? Well, I tell you the first thing we know the women are gonna be ruling the world! They gonna be ruling the world! They already started. I’ve been listening to the conventions. I’ve been listening to the Democrats last week, and then this week I’ve been listening to the Republicans. But I enjoy it. I really enjoy it. And I really enjoyed it when they were in the big convention hall and everybody was you know had their sign up and what state they were from. I loved all that!

Sarah: Totally different this year. Well, are you going to make sure you vote?

Grandma: Oh, of course! Of course! Everybody should vote! My mother and daddy and my Aunt Kate - my family - they were big politicians. Just when we got to be of age, we just knew it was time to vote. And my mother wouldn’t tell anybody who she was voting for. People back in those days wouldn’t dare tell anybody who they voted for.

Sarah: Why? It wasn’t proper to talk about it?