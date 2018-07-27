Folks got their own personal air show in North Myrtle Beach Thursday as soldiers parachuted out of the sky and into the Atlantic Ocean.

Members of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command were conducting a training exercise to prepare them for operations abroad.

The public parking lot at 27th Avenue South was closed Thursday morning while the military exercise was in progress. A section of the beach at 27th Avenue South was also closed.

However, people who got there ahead of time were able to watch as the soldiers splashed into the water and returned to shore.

PHOTOS: Soldiers parachute into ocean at North Myrtle Beach

