ATLANTA — Welcome home, soldiers!

Thousands of troops arrived home Wednesday just in time for the holiday season.

The flood of troops began early Wednesday morning at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as many soldiers are on their holiday leave.

Approximately 5,000 troops will be arriving at Atlanta's major local airport over the next two days.

11Alive was told the soldiers shown in the video above are from Fort Benning, Georgia.

OTHER STORIES:

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

He ate a cupcake, so they used a bat to beat him to death, police say

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history