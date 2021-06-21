Live in South Carolina? Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is looking for photos of the Palmetto State.

It's for a project with HITRECORD called "Our United States Project," in which people across the platform have shared what makes their states special.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, director of the creative community HITRECORD, is working on a new project that you can help with -- he's looking for "cool photos of South Carolina" from residents of the Palmetto State.

It's for a project with HITRECORD called "Our United States Project," in which people across the collaborative platform have shared what makes their states feel special.

Gordon-Levitt recently put out a similar request for North Carolina residents -- so if you love where you live, you can share it with the world here.

Hello, South Carolina friends! I'm looking for cool photos of South Carolina for a new project. Post your photos and read more about the project HERE: https://hitrecord.app.link/statepics 📷: Yohan Marion Posted by Joseph Gordon-Levitt on Monday, June 21, 2021

