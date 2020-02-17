WINNSBORO, S.C. — Happy 107th birthday to Mrs. Etta Williams of Winnsboro.

She celebrated the momentous occasion this month surrounded by family and friends.

Her family tells us Williams is originally from South Carolina but has also lived in Connecticut and Washington, moving around with her husband who was in the Navy.

"She's 107 and she can really help herself a lot at the age she is right," said her daughter, Ruth. "She had a grandmother that passed at 102 so it's really been a longevity thing in our family. She had a cousin that lived to 106. The Lord has really has just blessed us and really blessed her."

Also by Miss Etta's side at the party was her brother, who is 96 years old.

