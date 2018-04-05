CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The force was strong inside Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital on May the Fourth, also know as Star Wars Day, as storm troopers as well as Princess Leia visited families of ill children.

"This is a thrill for us. Hospital visits are one of the best things that we can do in our group. We make the children's days. We also make the parents days. Sometimes the parents are more excited to see us than the kids are." said Cher Lambeth, a.k.a., Princess Leia, "It's really exciting to me to see how much its grown over the past 40 some years now. Our group went from a few people to over 11,000 worldwide."

"This is going to be a topic of conversation all day. All day. Look at her." said mom Janay Menter. "Kind of cool."

The actors are from the 501st Legion. Since 1997, the costume organization has spread the joy of the Star Wars genre worldwide through its authentic-looking costumes and become the leading force in fan-based charity events. The 501st, also known as Vader's Fist, is dedicated to brightening the lives of children and adults.

For the kids, the experience was out of this world.

"I really love it." said eight-year-old Julianna Smith after receiving puzzles and coloring books with Star Wars themes.

