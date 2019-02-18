CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

"Charlotte means everything to me. This is where I learned how to play the game," Steph Curry said during Saturday's All-Star Game Media Day. "So many people in this city got to watch me grow up in the game."

On Friday, the Stephen and Ayesha Curry Family Foundation, Under Armour, and Chase unveiled renovations at the Carole Hoefener Center. The point guard said the center was chosen because its priorities line up with his family’s.

And it all boils down to giving back to his hometown.

"It's always a place I want to be a part of my story and just proud to be able to represent them the way I know how," Steph Curry said.

MVP Kevin Durant had 31 points and seven rebounds, LeBron James added 19 points, and Team LeBron overcame a big game from Giannis Antetokounmpo to defeat Team Giannis 178-164 on Sunday night in the All-Star game.

Team LeBron trailed by 18 points in the first half but battled back in the third quarter to take the lead behind the sharpshooting of Klay Thompson and Damian Lillard. Thompson had 20 points, and Lillard had 18.

Because of Team LeBron's win, Right Moves for Youth will get $350,000 from the NBA and National Basketball Players Association. The organization's mission is to help Charlotte students graduate high school and prepare for the real world.

Team Giannis played for Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. That charity will get $150,000 to help eliminate hunger by soliciting and distributing food and household items to people in need.

Shaq started his tour of the Carolinas by visiting students at a high school in Columbia, South Carolina. The kids at Crayton Middle School were told if they performed exceptionally on their standardized tests, they'd get a visit from the big man. And wouldn't you know, Shaq delivered on his promise.

On Friday, O'Neal hosted his invasion party in South End and began making media rounds as the NBA on TNT established their presence at Spectrum Center for the All-Star events.

Saturday night, Shaq rolled through an intersection in uptown and stopped to snap a selfie with a CMPD officer and thanked them for making things move so smoothly throughout the weekend.

“I told him it wasn’t just us but the entire CMPD was working to make sure traffic runs smoothly,” Officer Costner said.

On Tuesday, February 19 at approximately 4:00 a.m. ET, the full moon will be the closest to Earth that it will ever be during 2019. This point is known as the "perigee." At approximately 11 a.m., the moon will be at its fullest.

Because it is so close to Earth, the full moon will be as much as 7 percent larger and 15 percent brighter Tuesday night. The phenomenon is called a supermoon.

February's is called the snow moon because while January is traditionally the coldest month of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, the heaviest snowfall usually occurs in February. Because the harsh weather made hunting difficult, it was also referred to as the Hunger Moon, Bony Moon or Little Famine Moon. American colonists would call it the Trapper's Moon because it was the optimal time for trapping animals for their thick, winter fur.

The 57-year-old Bass became NASCAR's first officially licensed artist during his career and his artwork was seen by millions of race fans worldwide.

"It is with a sad heart that our family shares the news of our loss with the NASCAR community. Sam Bass, a loving husband, father and inspiration to us all, passed away earlier today," Denise Bass said in a statement. "Thank you for your prayers during this very difficult time."

Bass helped create some of the sport's most famous car designs, including Jeff Gordon's iconic "Rainbow Warriors" paint scheme and several cars for Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. He also designed the covers for nearly every race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the last 30 years.