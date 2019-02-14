CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

A North Carolina substitute teacher has submitted her resignation after a student told his father that the teacher told his class that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was not assassinated but instead killed himself.

Billy Byrd also says his son told him the unidentified substitute music teacher told the class of minority students they were headed to prison because of their clothing, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported Tuesday. He said the teacher told the students they weren't real Christians if they didn't support President Donald Trump.

"I can no longer let people like this slide by and go to other schools teaching students other misinformation," Byrd said.

Wake County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Luten says the teacher told the district Sunday she no longer wanted to be listed as a substitute teacher.

Many parents like to find out the sex of their child before the baby is born. Then the results are shared at a gender reveal party so friends and family can help the expecting couple prepare with clothes, decor, toys, etc.

Others opt for the surprise waiting to hear if it's a boy or a girl. However, some families are exploring another option by raising a "gender neutral" child.

They're known as "theybies." This parenting philosophy means only the parents and trusted caregivers know the baby's anatomy. They believe the gender part comes later and is left up to the child.

"We did not assign a sex at birth which means when they were born, they had genitals, we know what they are, we just chose to acknowledge that those genitals don't indicate anything about gender," Dennis said.

Mujtaba Mohammed, a senator representing Mecklenburg County's 38th District in the State Senate, introduced a bill Wednesday that would scale back the penalties for people caught with marijuana.

It's part of Mohammed's campaign promise to "build people, not prisons." Under current law, possession of a half-ounce of marijuana is a Class 1 misdemeanor. The bill would increase the misdemeanor amount to 3 ounces.

Also under current law, it's a felony to possess 1.5 ounces of pot. The bill would increase the felony amount to a whole pound.

"This bill really helps us end that aggressive enforcement of marijuana possession which often places thousands of people into the criminal justice system, increases racial bias, exacerbates our economic mobility issues, and the biggest thing is it’s a waste of taxpayer dollars," Mohammed said.

Here's a sweet way to tell your kids happy Valentine's Day. And a really mean way to torture your coworkers with an infectious earworm they'll be singing all day long.

Baby Shark is back with a Valentine's Day song that has the same characters and music from the original. Only this time the beloved shark family has sweet gifts for each other.

Listen safely, friends.

No, this has nothing to do with the Baby Shark Valentine's Day song. But you might want to take a ride on Mexico's all-you-can-drink tequila train if you've heard it, oh, 500 times.

So here's the deal. For a little over 100 bucks, you get a round-trip ticket from Guadalajara to Tequila (of course) and you'll take a tour of the Jose Cuervo distillery.

But the best part? All-you-can-drink tequila on the train's open bar.