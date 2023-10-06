Charlotte gets 5 new murals as part of Talking Walls Mural Festival

All five murals were painted by local, regional and national artists, each leaving their mark on Charlotte.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are five new murals popping up in the Queen City this week, and it's all part of an effort to boost Charlotte's creativity.

The Talking Walls Mural Festival returned this year for the first time since 2021. From Oct. 1 through Oct. 8, artists are bringing their creative visions to Charlotte walls.

All five murals were painted by local, regional and national artists, each leaving their mark on Charlotte.

An artist who goes by Senkoe, based in Mexico, created a new mural at Moo & Brew in Plaza Midwood. Brandon Sadler, based in Atlanta, is behind a new mural at Optimist Hall. Wing Chow, based in Washington, D.C., created a new mural at Birdsong Brewing. Jason Naylor, based in New York City, is behind a new mural at Camp North End. Finally, an artist who goes by Pino, based in Winston-Salem, created a new mural at The Pass mixed-use development space in NoDa.

WCNC Charlotte spoke to Senkoe while he was painting at Moo & Brew on Friday. He said he chose to paint a scorpion with butterfly wings because he associates it with Oaxaca, Mexico.

"It's a part of my culture," Senkoe said. "I'm native from Mexico, so I want to show some part of my culture, and I feel happy to share."

The festival will wrap up Sunday with a closing party at Optimist Hall from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., featuring live painting by two artists, a coloring corner for kids, a sip and paint event, live music, and more.