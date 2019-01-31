HICKORY GROVE, S.C. — Two teachers in South Carolina have put the 3-D printers they received last summer to good use.

At Hickory Grove-Sharon Elementary, Rachel Shriver, 3rd grade, and Ryan Clemence, 4th grade, have made cups and key chains, flag holders and hooks -- but they were recently able to make something special for a student in need.

"On May 4, 2018, I lost a finger from a 4-wheeling accident," AC Lingerfelt told NBC Charlotte.

As you can imagine at 11-years-old, AC was worried she wouldn't be able to play softball anymore, and she thought kids would make fun of her.

"At first, I was asking my mom why couldn't it be someone else, not me?" she said.

Her mother responded, "God has a plan for you."

Months after the accident, AC and a friend walked into Mr. Clemence's classroom to pick up his recycling. Her friend noticed the 3D printer, and a light bulb went off.

"She joked around saying you should ask him to make you a finger," AC said.

So she went up to the teacher and asked him about it. His response surprised her.

"I knew that it was possible, so I asked to see her finger because I didn't know she was missing one," said Mr. Clemence.

Mr. Clemence started collaborating with Ms. Shriver -- testing prototypes.

"You know that you're making a difference in your students lives, but it's something you don't see until years later," he added.

However, this impact was immediate.

"I was blown away," Ms. Shriver said. "It actually worked!"

The new finger has allowed AC to write and type again, plus play softball and piano.