ROCK HILL, S.C. — Matt McMahand doesn't call himself a professional runner, but he sure can run like one.

The Rock Hill man just accomplished a feat only some would dream of. He just ran every single street in his city.

"I watched this guy on Youtube, Ricky Gate, he had this thing where he ran all of the streets in downtown San Francisco and I figured I'd like to do that," McMahand said.

Before he could even lace up his running shoes, McMahand had to first map out his route.

"I had to figure out where all of the streets were online and then basically create the routes. Going online making maps," McMahand said.

Even with his meticulous planning, McMahand said it was impossible to not repeat any streets.

"It's kind of hard because you go through like neighborhoods and you'll run all the way to the end and come back. So you're going to run over the same streets again," McMahand said.

McMahand said there were even times where he would forget a street, so he would have to go back and hit them.

"I would end up doing those parts over," McMahand said.

Attempting to run every street in Rock Hill may seem like a daunting task, and it is. But McMahand said, like everything else in life, you just have to take it one step at a time.

"Just like anything you try to break it down into smaller pieces," McMahan said. "Yeah, there are days when I didn't want to get up or didn't want to do it. But you just try not to get so wrapped up in it each day."

McMahand said it took him about 13 months to run all of the streets in Rock Hill. In fact, he just finished this past President's day.

In total McMahand ran 1,300 streets which equates to about 1100 miles. He created 115 courses and went through 5 pairs of running shoes.

For his next challenge, McMahand said he hopes to run through uptown and the surrounding areas.

"If you don't have any reason to run a lot of people would be like why would you do that," McMahand said. "But there are a lot of benefits from going and being healthy."

