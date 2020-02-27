CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When you're waiting in line to get your hands on a chicken sandwich from Popeyes, you're probably not expecting someone to ask if you're registered to vote.

But last August, the craze became an opportunity for David Ledbetter to raise awareness on more important issues like voting. His effort got attention nationwide, and on the homefront in Charlotte.

He even received praise from former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama.

Today, the 17-year-old is still making a difference, but in a different way.

"We've been focusing primarily on making sure students apply and making sure students get into the school they want to get into," Ledbetter said.

The Myers Park High School senior is the co-founder of Imagine This, a non-profit that helps other Charlotte high school students, specifically minorities, prepare for college and career readiness.

"We engage our students through four different pillars community engagement health and wellness education and career mentorship," Ledbetter said.

With the help of Profound Gentlemen, a local group of male educators of color, once a week the after-school program also offers tutoring, workshops, academic advisors, and professional and personal mentors for both male and female minorities.

“The vision of our organization is to have a diverse set of students who represent the body of society and actually put them in positions of leadership for proper representation," Ledbetter said.

He's taking civic engagement from Popeyes to beyond the classroom. David Ledbetter is using his connections to help other students who may not have similar resources get in a different line, one that will set them up for their future.

“We’ve been trying to bring in as many students as possible," he said.

