MONROE, N.C. — When you think of wine, Italy, Spain and California probably come to mind.

But did you know that North Carolina's wine history goes back more than a century?

“Believe it or not, before prohibition, North Carolina was the number one wine producing state in the whole country,” says Philip Nordan, the winemaker at Treehouse Vineyards in Monroe. “We didn’t have the most vineyards, but we were producing the most gallons of wine per year.”

North Carolina is 10th in the U.S. for wine production. Treehouse Vineyards contributes to that number. The Nordan family’s been growing grapes here on property since 2010. The process starts in the field in September when the grapes are picked. Their specialty is Muscadine wine, the sweet stuff. Those crushed grapes are then fermented in tanks. They can chill here for up to two years. All year long, though, the wine is bottled every 10 days. 4,000 cases of wine a year.

“They’ve actually created a wine quality alliance, so this whole testing process, we can make sure we’re putting a good product on the shelf that everybody’s gonna like,” Nordan says. “If somebody’s from out of state, for instance, and they only get to visit one winery in the state, whatever they taste of that winery is gonna be their impression of North Carolina wine.”