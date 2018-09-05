Allergy sufferers, you may want to look away.

A man in New Jersey wanted to show just how problematic the pollen has been this year. So, to make his point, he drove a backhoe into a tree at his job site.

The results have since gone viral, as a massive cloud of yellow dust shot into the air.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, allergic reactions to pollen from trees, grasses and weeds affect more than six million children and 20 million adults nationwide.

