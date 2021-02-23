77s are showing up all over Charlotte. What do they mean?

The mysterious numbers are popping up across Charlotte. We don't know what they're for, we just hope it's something cool.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When you're in Charlotte and hear the number 77, what do you think of? Probably Interstate 77, right?

Well, the number 77 has been popping up across town lately. But unlike the highway, no one seems to know where this mystery is going. It even has its own Twitter account (seriously!) that promised a big reveal sometime next month.

Popular Charlotte account @CLTdeveloppment, which normally posts news and information about new business and housing developments in the city, posted a photo asking about the mysterious 77s.

"File this under 'hmmmm," they wrote. "'77s' have been showing up all around Charlotte."

Some people thought they were behind it, but they denied responsibility.

This sort of mystery calls for the professionals but instead a bunch of people replied on Twitter with their theories.

HOT TAKES AND WRONG ANSWERS ONLY.



What is the most Charlotte thing this could be? https://t.co/2aLlNMYnUl — CLT, NC Development (@CLTdevelopment) February 23, 2021

Some ideas included a new interstate (we really hope not), guerilla marketing for the I-77 toll lanes and more beige apartment buildings coming to Charlotte (🤞 it's not that, because if there's one thing the Queen City has ample supply of, it's beige apartments).

The beloved (OK, not really) Truist sign even got a shoutout.