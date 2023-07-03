A coastal Georgia Subway's sign caused a social media frenzy.

RINCON, Ga. — In the coastal Georgia town of Rincon, a sandwich shop sign made people take a second look over the weekend.

WTOC, the CBS affiliate in Savannah, reports a local Subway sign read, "Our subs don't implode," alluding to the June submersible implosion near the wreck of the Titanic. The United States Coast Guard says five people died in the incident.

The CBS station reported that the sign has since been taken down and that the shop would not comment further on the message.

Rincon is located in Effingham County, or about 17 miles northeast of Savannah, near the South Carolina state line.

