CHARLOTTE, N.C. – How much is a Duck Tape dress worth to you? For one North Carolina teen, it could be $10,000.

Jordan Amel Douthit has been named a finalist in the annual “Stuck at Prom” scholarship content from Duck Tape. It took Douthit 21 painstaking hours and 18 whole rolls of tape to finish her dress, which she wore to her prom.

The dress is a one-piece, short black dress with a ruffled skirt and strapless top. It’s pattered with small flowers on the top and larger flowers on the bottom and the top features a triangular cut pattern.

Douthit is one of five female finalists for half of the $20,000 scholarship. The winner will be determined after a vote that runs through June 24 at StuckAtProm.com. There’s also a competition for the guys, who made tuxes out of the iconic tape.

Click here to see the other finalists and cast your vote.

