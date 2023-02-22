James Stinson says aside from the food, the excellent customer service is why he loves Chick-fil-A so much.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A major milestone was hit Wednesday after a Nederland man made his 1,000th consecutive visit to Chick-fil-A.

James Stinson has a deep loyalty to the fast food joint. He will not travel anywhere unless there's a Chick-fil-A in driving distance.

It's a personal mission of Stinson to hold the record of going to Chick-fil-A every morning they're open.

On Wednesday morning, staff at Chick-fil-A in Port Arthur went all out for the celebration by surprising Stinson with a special table set-up and a thank you card.

Stinson says this journey all started when he read about a man in New Jersey reaching 100 days of going to Chick-fil-A.

He knew he could easily beat that number and his dedication for the record stretches beyond Southeast Texas.

Stinson once drove 40 miles just to get his beloved chicken.

"Anytime I travel there's gotta be a Chick-fil-A. Every time I go to Florida, we stop in Spanish Oaks," Stinson said.

He says aside from the food, the excellent customer service is why he loves Chick-fil-A so much.

Stinson will start to scale back his trips, but will try and make it out two to three times a week.

Unit Marketing Director for Chick-fil-A Mid-County and Groves Becky Tschrihart says they gifted Stinson 1,000 "Be Our Guest" vouchers that can be redeemed for various items on the menu.

"Knowing he's a community-minded person that he is, he'll probably be handing them out to maybe some schools, or you know, people in the community," Tschrihart said.

On August 19, 2021, Stinson made his 500th visit to Chick-fil-A.

“Breakfast is my favorite meal. It always has been, since I was an itty bitty kid," James Stinson previously told 12News.

Stinson said he's a creature of habit when it comes to his order, but sometimes he'll switch it up a bit.



"At home, I put in the order in the app they were dining, and I have an order already here when I walk in, come sit at the table on the table number," James Stinson said.

Him and his wife, Libby Stinson, always sit at the same table.



“We've been married 53 years. Anything we can do together, is a good thing,” James Stinson said.



The Stinson's normally can eat for under $15, but they don't mind splurging because of the perks.



"You accumulate points, and then you use the points and you get stuff free, and plus I send some to my grandkids, too," James Stinson said.

For the Stinson's, the Chick-fil-A on Memorial Blvd. is like a second home.



"There’s just a different atmosphere here at Chick-fil-A versus McDonald's or Whataburger," James Stinson said.

The Stinson's eat at Cracker Barrel before church on Sundays, since Chick-fil-A is closed.

