Beachgoers enjoying the sun on Friday were stunned when a 5-foot shark was found swimming in the shallow waters off Emerald Isle.

A WRAL viewer captured the video at about 3:30 p.m. and said the beach cleared out shortly after the shark was spotted.

This shark's sighting comes just weeks after several great white sharks returned to the waters off the coast of North Carolina, according to the research team at OCEARCH.

