CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How does eating bacon sound? How about getting paid to eat bacon?

If those were easy to answer, then we might have found the perfect job for you. Farmer Boys Bacon, a California-based restaurant chain, is hiring what they're calling a "bacon intern."

There is a catch, though.

It's only for one day. But you'll get paid $1,000 to eat bacon-topped items, with the menu ranging from salads to burgers and everything in between.

You have until August 20 to apply for the position. All you have to do is post a fun and engaging photo or video on your personal Instagram account that explains why you'd be the best bacon intern for the company. You must tag @FarmerBoysFoods in the post and use the hashtag #FarmerBoysBaconIntern in your caption to be considered, and your account must be set to public.

The winner will be selected on August 27, 2019.

