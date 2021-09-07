Triad hospice center offers teen grief camp

The Mountain Valley Hospice center of Mount Airy is helping teens deal with loss and grief management.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — On July 22 and 23, Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care is holding an annual grief camp for young people who have experienced a significant loss in their life.

The camp is an extension of Mountain Valley Hospice's Kids Path program. The two-day event is offered to children and teens, ages 5-18.

It uses a variety of games and activities to teach young people ways to cope with grief and build confidence. Grief Camp is important," said Katie Moser, Kids Path Counselor, "because it provides a relaxed, fun-filled environment where a child can express their sorrow while making connections with other children who have experienced a similar loss."

This summer camp will be located at Salem Baptist Church in Dobson, North Carolina on July 22, and 23, between 8 am and 5 pm

On the final day of camp, parents and families are invited to a special evening memorial after camp. This program is free to all families with children and teens who have/are experiencing grief. Due to COVID-19, upon arrival to camp, parents and children will be briefed for COVID-19 exposure and symptoms. Temperature checks will be required prior to entry and each camp member will be required to wear a face-covering for each other’s safety. Camp registration is open until July 16th on the Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care website at https://www.mtnvalleyhospice.org/support/kids-path