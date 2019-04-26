WAXHAW, N.C. — On this day 100 years ago, many memorable, historic moments took place.

Soldiers were returning home from World War I and films about the war were the talk of the town.

But perhaps one of the neatest events happening in 1919, was the birth of Union County’s very own Cecil Graves.

On Thursday, dozens of veterans, family, and friends came together in Union County to serve Graves his favorite breakfast and cake. He also received several gifts, including a key to the city of Waxhaw.

The excitement beamed from the World War II vet’s face.

“I feel good,” said Graves.

Not missing a beat, he shared his secret to a long life. The answer was rather simple.

“Love each other Hate will kill you faster than anything in the drug store,” said Graves.