CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte has a new way for you to get important information delivered to your smartphone in real time using text messages.

Users can also send WCNC Charlotte photos and videos of any breaking news, weather or traffic they encounter. All you have to do is text the number (704)-329-3600 to make it happen. You can use a keyword if you're looking for a particular subject, as well.

For example, you can text the word "CLOSINGS" to (704)-329-3600 to receive all school closings, delays and early dismissals in the Charlotte area. There are five keywords currently available to text:

CLOSINGS: School closings and delays

POWER: Current power outages

APP: Sends a link to download the WCNC Charlotte app

WEATHER: Sends users to WCNC Charlotte's weather center

TRAFFIC: Sendds users to a real-time traffic map on WCNC.com

Users can also send their photos to this number. This is a great way to share breaking news and weather content with WCNC Charlotte, no matter where you are. Message and data rates may apply; check with your wireless provider for details.

During Thursday's wintry weather, users submitted dozens of photos and videos to WCNC Charlotte. They were sent in from all over the area, from York, South Carolina to the high country of North Carolina. Charlotte Douglas International Airport also got in on the action, sharing a video of a plane being deiced. More than 100 aircraft were deiced during Thursday's storm.