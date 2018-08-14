Crews working underground on Cape Coral's utilities extension project earlier this summer made a surprising find — a bone fragment belonging to either a mammoth or mastodon that could be 2.6 million years old.

Workers found the fragment, which is about a foot long and that experts say formed part of the animal's upper arm bone, near Chiquita Boulevard and Pine Island Road in June.

"According to the Archaeological and Historical Conservancy Inc., this bone fragment predates human occupation in Florida," City Manager John Szerlag said at Monday's City Council meeting. "I also heard that when (council member) John Carioscia was a little boy, he buried his presents there," he added to audience laughter.

Kevin Higginson, UEP project manager, said crews were excavating about 17 feet into the ground to the west of Chiquita Boulevard and the north of Pine Island Road when they found the fossil. He said the bone fragment is "not something we typically find while we're constructing utility, but we thought it'd be interesting to share."

Richard Hulbert, a collections manager and coordinator for the vertebrate paleontologyprogram at the Florida Museum of Natural History, said the bone fragment doesn't have enough characteristics to determine whether it belonged to a mastodon or mammoth, but belonged to one of the two elephant-sized mammals.

He said both species were present during the Pleistocene Era, which was roughly 12,000 years to 2.6 million years ago.

He said fossils from these animals are not unusual across much of the state, particularly along the west coast from the Tampa area into Lee County and especially near the Peace River.

"There have been hundreds of fossil sites found that we have from that area," Hulbert said, adding that many more fossils have undoubtedly been uncovered in private finds.

Hulbert said scuba divers who scrape the floor of the Gulf also bring up fossils. Many times during the Ice Age, the sea level was much lower than it is today, he said, meaning the coastline was further out and the land animals lived and died in an area now underwater.

Mark Renz, a writer and amateur paleontologist, said the land that is now Florida fluctuated between being underwater and above sea level at least 24 times in the last 2 million years, based on interviews he conducted for his book Fossiling in Florida.

Renz hunts for fossils in creeks and rivers in various Florida counties, and that he comes across them almost everywhere, whether it's bones, teeth, or parts of teeth.

"They must have been everywhere, just based on the number of finds that we come across," Renz said, adding that it's still exciting every time he finds more.

He said the abundance of different waterways in Florida increases the chances that fossils will wash up, and that the climate of the area was a big draw for animals to come here.

"Animals migrated to Florida for the same reason people do today," he said.

Szerlag said the city will donate the bone fragment to the Cape Coral Historical Society.

