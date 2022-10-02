The cost of Valentine's Day is pushing higher

Inflationary pressures and supply chain issues are forcing the cost of love to increase this Valentine's Day -- but that might not cause sales to wither.

PINEVILLE, N.C. — The cost of romance is going up across the Carolinas as inflationary pressures and supply chain issues are being wooed by demand for chocolates, flowers, and wine.

Customers of The Flower Diva, a flower shop in Pineville, will pay roughly 30% more this year.

The "Flower Diva," herself Carrie Cassidy-Struble said patience and kindness are also in short supply.

"We tried for a long time not to not take our prices up, but we had to -- otherwise I wasn't going to be able to keep my doors open," Cassidy-Struble said. "Getting glassware has been a nightmare, certain flowers -- some countries shut down at different times -- there would be a shortage."

Cassidy-Struble recommends setting a budget and letting the florist create something within it is perhaps the best way to ensure a quality gift of flowers.

Mark Meissner, owner of Petit Philippe fine wine and Twenty Degrees Chocolates near Charlotte's Park Road Shopping Center, tells WCNC they have increased the price of chocolates for the first time in the company's history.

"Everybody across the board is facing some inflationary pressures based on ingredients or the wines," Meissner said. "This is the first time we've had a small price increase."

Meissner said demand for wines hasn't slowed with the price increases and expects sales to be steady -- at least slightly more than 2021.