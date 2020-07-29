Viral female empowerment movement taking over Instagram

Big-time celebrities and maybe your own friend are joining hands to empower each other.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Millions of women are joining the movement to lift each other up on social media. Filling a lot of people’s feeds with black and white images of themselves.

Big-time celebrities and maybe your own friend are joining hands to empower each other. It’s spreading quickly because a part of the challenge is to post the picture and say #challengeaccepted but to also then privately message 50 other women to do the same.

Celebrities like Founder of Spanx Sara Blakely, actresses Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon have shared their female empowerment messages to their millions of followers.

Actresses Jennifer Aniston took the moment to encourage women to say, “and while I have you here, maybe the best way we can support other women is to REGISTER TO VOTE for the issues that affect women. Encourage all your friends, girlfriends, sisters, moms, daughters to do the same. The election is right around the corner, and we need to look out for each other AND love each other!”

That brings up the question, why was this challenge started in the first place? Some say it was a female empowerment response to Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s speech responding to remarks she claims Representative Yoho said to her.

Actress Jessica Biel posted that the movement was a global effort for women to support women, but specifically to highlight what is happening to women in Turkey.