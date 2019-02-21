CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

Looking to save a bundle on a little bundle of joy? Walmart is having a special sale.

The company's Baby Savings Days are in full swing online, with deals on car seats, diapers, strollers, sippy cups and more. Walmart locations across the country are also scheduled to have in-store sales from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Stores all across the Charlotte area and the Carolinas are participating. See the company's website for the full list.

In an email to season ticket holders, team president Tom Glick said the Panthers will be raising some ticket prices for the 2019 season.

Glick wrote that the team will benefit from its new indoor practice facility, called the Bubble, as they begin their preseason schedule in 2019.

"The Bubble is our first of several planned infrastructure projects and will be followed by enhancements to Bank of America Stadium and a new permanent practice facility and campus in the future."

Luke Maye took full advantage of a freak injury to freshman sensation Zion Williamson, finishing with 30 points and 15 rebounds to lead No. 8 North Carolina past No. 1 Duke 88-72 on Wednesday night.

A star-studded crowd that included former President Barack Obama, Spike Lee and Hall of Fame outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. packed into Cameron looking for another highlight-filled show from Williamson — arguably the most exciting player in college basketball.

But the ACC's second-leading scorer went down during the Blue Devils' opening possession. Williamson grabbed his right knee in pain after slipping awkwardly and falling when his left shoe fell apart as he planted hard while dribbling near the free throw line. The blue rubber sole ripped loose from the white shoe from the heel to the toes along the outside edge, with Williamson's foot coming all the way through the large gap.

The woman known as "South Park Susan" appeared before a judge for the first time Wednesday morning.

Back in October, Susan Westwood was captured on video harassing two African-American women in an apartment parking lot asking the two women if they belonged in SouthPark and demanding to know how much they paid in rent.

"I'm represented by counsel," Westwood said after NBC Charlotte tried to speak with her. "I said leave me alone, I am represented by counsel."

When exiting the courtroom, Westwood turned around and gave the media the middle finger.

Students at University of North Carolina at Charlotte are calling for a name change after an NBA All-Star weekend slip-up.

A petition is circulating online for the university to drop the letters “UNC” from its name in favor of calling it the “University of Charlotte.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 375 people have signed the change.org petition.

"I think it'd be cool, just University of Charlotte, something more simple instead of UNC, cause there's a lot of UNCs -- UNCC, UNCG,” student Cale Manning said.

UNC Charlotte spokesperson Buffie Stephens provided an email response to the petition that said the university is "not engaged in any initiative to change the name of UNC Charlotte."