For Riley Howell's parents, it's not hard to see their son making the ultimate sacrifice to save others.

"We are just beyond proud of what he was able to do during that incident at the school," said Natalie Howell, Riley's mother.

"While kids were running one way, our son turned and ran towards the shooter. And I can just picture it, I can picture him being big, and large, and trying to protect people behind him and he just died in the process of taking him down."

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said the 21-year-old had no option to run or hide, so he took the fight to a gunman who opened fire in Howell's classroom Tuesday afternoon. The shooting left two students, including Howell, dead and four others hurt, but his actions saved countless lives.

"He took the fight to the assailant. Unfortunately, he had to give his life to do so, but he saved lives doing so," Putney said. "He took the assailant off his feet, and the heroes that we have here were able to apprehend from there."

Thousands of grieving students, faculty and community members gathered at UNCC's Halton Arena Wednesday night to honor Howell and Ellis "Reed" Parlier. A large memorial of candles, flowers and posters was built on the steps of Kennedy Hall, where the shooting took place.

For Howell's younger siblings, he was more than just a big brother and his selfless act was Riley Howell doing what he'd always do: help others.

"All of these people are calling him a hero and stuff but he's always been my hero," Howell's younger brother told NBC News. "There's nothing like a big brother and I just really love him so much."

A GoFundMe was set up for Howell's family. As of 6:25 a.m. Thursday, the campaign had raised over $10,925 in 14 hours, well exceeding the $5,000 goal.

